PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years.

NYSE PCI remained flat at $$21.70 on Wednesday. 2,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,264. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

