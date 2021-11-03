PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of PDI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. 3,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $29.75.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.