PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE PKO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,899. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund were worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified and closed-end management fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The company was founded on November 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

