PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years.
NYSE PMF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.01. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $15.50.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.