PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE PMF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.01. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.