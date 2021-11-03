PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 64,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 80,981 shares.The stock last traded at $51.20 and had previously closed at $51.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,112,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 48.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $23,619,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

