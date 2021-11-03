Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PING. Raymond James increased their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of PING opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 902,000 shares of company stock worth $21,293,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 685,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after purchasing an additional 560,514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after purchasing an additional 585,218 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,597,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.