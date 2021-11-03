Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.96. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,859 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

