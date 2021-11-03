Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHI remained flat at $$12.31 on Tuesday. 70,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 52.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.