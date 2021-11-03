Piper Sandler Comments on Renasant Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

RNST has been the subject of several other reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.