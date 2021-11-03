Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Farmers National Banc in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

FMNB opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,065 shares of company stock worth $239,748 in the last three months. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

