Piper Sandler Weighs in on Aspen Aerogels, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter anticipates that the construction company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

ASPN stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 693.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

