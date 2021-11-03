Piper Sandler Weighs in on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 92.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

