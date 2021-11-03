Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Trading Up 8.4%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s stock price was up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 10,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 558,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plantronics news, CEO David M. Shull acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,432,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Warren Schlichting acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

