PlayAGS (AGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AGS opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.41. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.
About PlayAGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
