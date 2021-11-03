PlayAGS (AGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

AGS opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.41. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PlayAGS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 1,654.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of PlayAGS worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.