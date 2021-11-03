Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Down to $29.52

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.52, but opened at $26.00. Playtika shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 30,634 shares.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.85.

The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 97.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

