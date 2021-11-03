Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stake Boosted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 50.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist increased their price target on Plug Power from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

Shares of PLUG opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

