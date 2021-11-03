Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Plymouth Industrial REIT has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.430-$1.480 EPS.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLYM opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.69 million, a P/E ratio of -23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

