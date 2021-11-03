POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Short Interest Up 21.1% in October

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PNT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,193. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

