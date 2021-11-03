Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 88.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS stock opened at $198.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.39 and a 200-day moving average of $177.59. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $147.09 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.