Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.30% of Inogen worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Inogen stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $82.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

