Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

