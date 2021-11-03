Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $5.49 Million Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $116,230,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $10,296,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $176,147,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $5,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $137,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 21,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $185,585.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,076 over the last quarter.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

