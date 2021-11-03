Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Berry Global Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,016 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

