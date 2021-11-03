Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,642,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,023,000 after purchasing an additional 117,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,180 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 21,993,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after purchasing an additional 74,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WB shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC raised shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Weibo stock opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.