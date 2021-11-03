PolkaDomain One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.50 Million (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 501.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00002888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded up 434.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00081383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00074367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00102343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,946.20 or 0.99861709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.80 or 0.07192705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002887 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,105,849 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

