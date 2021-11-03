Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) Stake Decreased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment by 14.5% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 66,566 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000.

In other news, CEO Clive Meanwell acquired 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $160,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Population Health Investment stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

