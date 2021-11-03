Portion Price Reaches $0.0115 on Exchanges (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Portion has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Portion has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $31,493.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Portion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00050359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00219672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00097858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,560,371 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.