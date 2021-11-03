PowerSchool (PWSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23.

Several research firms recently commented on PWSC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

