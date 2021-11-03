Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce sales of $350.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.00 million and the highest is $356.50 million. Premier posted sales of $346.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

PINC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 767,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

