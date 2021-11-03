Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,586,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,939 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 10.86% of argenx worth $1,681,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter worth $358,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter worth $235,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the first quarter worth $750,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 0.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,472,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $318.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.96. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $246.02 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.81.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

