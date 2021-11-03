Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.41 Billion Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,538,795 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 68,335 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,405,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock opened at $1,176.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $819.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $713.60. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.03 and a 52-week high of $1,209.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.13, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.55.

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total value of $16,389,617.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,347 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,567. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

