Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.59 Billion Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 12.32% of TransUnion worth $2,590,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,191,000 after buying an additional 667,911 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after buying an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after buying an additional 368,192 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after buying an additional 111,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,047,000 after buying an additional 3,474,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

