Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.22% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $1,917,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,730,743,000 after acquiring an additional 136,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,224,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,853 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after purchasing an additional 190,900 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after acquiring an additional 353,917 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock opened at $438.03 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.