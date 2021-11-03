Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853,516 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,622,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 600.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 47.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE CPNG opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

