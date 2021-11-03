Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,664,670 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,153,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,664,670 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,958,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

