Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,050,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,889,585 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.40% of The Southern worth $2,181,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after buying an additional 471,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,968,000 after purchasing an additional 607,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,154,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,997 shares of company stock worth $5,404,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

