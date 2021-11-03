PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Update

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $60,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNRG opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.69 million, a PE ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PrimeEnergy Resources has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $98.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.