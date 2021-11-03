Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.24

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.24 and last traded at $171.18, with a volume of 990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.24.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Get Primerica alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 164.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.