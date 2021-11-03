Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Down 19.0% in October

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,719,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSWW remained flat at $$0.05 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,471. Principal Solar has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

