PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00002782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market cap of $10.53 million and $475,826.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00084777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00073610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00101724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,834.72 or 0.99620086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.32 or 0.07238005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022268 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.