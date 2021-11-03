Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Get Professional alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Professional has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90. Professional has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.07.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Professional will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFHD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after buying an additional 302,160 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 180,830 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Professional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Professional (PFHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.