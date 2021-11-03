Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading 11.6% Higher

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s share price traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.64 and last traded at $37.50. 534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 123,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.65.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

