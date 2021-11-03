ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.17

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.17 and last traded at $85.97, with a volume of 32710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

