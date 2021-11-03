ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)’s share price were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.08. Approximately 1,156,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,122,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 1,120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 39,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

