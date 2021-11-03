Prosper Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Prosper coin can now be bought for $2.09 or 0.00003321 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prosper has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and $2.39 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00059275 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002820 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010400 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003187 BTC.

About Prosper

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.