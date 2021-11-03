Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $77.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.34.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 29,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 44.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

