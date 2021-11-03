Provention Bio (PRVB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Provention Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $408.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Sunday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Provention Bio by 53.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Provention Bio by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

