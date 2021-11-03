Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 56,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of Provident Financial stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. 5,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,215. Provident Financial has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 55,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

