Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.70

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 4454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

