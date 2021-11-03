Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 290,154 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 30.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,154 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $161,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $1,791,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $159.97. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.72.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.